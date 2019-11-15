Ministry aims to assist Fijians during these hard times

COVID-19 has caused widespread disruption to people’s livelihoods, driven primarily by movement restrictions and has resulted in food security scares in various countries.

The Ministry of Agriculture says coronavirus has affected food supply as supply chains are facing issues and production being halted.

The Ministry is introducing various programs to help Fijians cope with the current situation but also secure the future.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they have put in place different initiatives to help address Food and Nutritional Security.

“Over the last six weeks, the Ministry of Agriculture has strengthened its effort to mobilize households and farmers to engage in productive agricultural activities to raise production to enhance food and nutrition security for all who are dependent on them to provide a steady supply of fresh produce.”

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture Ritesh Dass says the Ministry aims use the current situation to educate Fijians about what may lie ahead.

“As you’ve heard today that the potential for Agricultural growth in Fiji is unlimited and growth in the livestock sector fits perfectly in the equation.”

The Minister says Fiji’s strategic advantage lies in the primary sectors such as Agriculture.

Dr Reddy says the plan is to place Agriculture as the leading economic sector for Fiji.

