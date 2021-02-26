Ministry aims to address social issues among the vulnerable

Fiji through the Social Welfare Ministry is putting the hard yards to address social issues faced by vulnerable Fijians.

Minister, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says they have been working closely with external partners to ensure the Ministry achieve its goals and continue to promote inclusivity.

The Ministry for the past few years been receiving assistance from the Japanese Government which indicates the mutual relations that Fiji and Japan share.

“And in our quest to leave no Fijian behind, this project assistance also addresses the national ageing policy goals of promoting an inclusive, protective healthy ageing and the provision of enabling environment for the older persons.”

Vuniwaqa yesterday signed an agreement with the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro on the new 35-seater bus for residents at the Golden Age Home in Lautoka.

She says this means of support is a testament of the Ministry’s concerted effort in prioritizing the well-being of the vulnerable in society.