Ministry aims to address NCDs in Fiji

The Ministry of Health is hoping to improve health literacy to ensure Fijians make good behavioral and lifestyle choices.

This is to support Fiji’s goal in containing and minimizing non-communicable disease amongst Fijians.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have infrastructure for early detection of cardiovascular diseases at all Health Centres.

“The fact that we have a high literacy in this country, we speak English well even down in the communities. They’re very smart. We’re hoping to develop health literacy and around this area, we’ll be able to reassure ourselves that we need to make the necessary changes”.

The Ministry is working with JICA on the Sharing Project Experience of Wellness System in Fiji.