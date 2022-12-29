Ministries welcomes ministers

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources / Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has encouraged staff in his ministry to work freely and without fear.

The Permanent Secretary, Doctor Raijieli Taga, and the senior management team presented an overall brief about the ministry’s functions, responsibilities, and activities.

Vosarogo stated that he was aware that the ministry administrates several legislations and policies.

He also advised them to continue their great work and that he looks forward to working with the team in the next four years.

The newly elected Minister of the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, and his Assistant Minister, Jovesa Vocea were also briefed about the core functions and responsibilities of the ministry.



[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management / Facebook]

The staff at the ministry also welcomed their new leaders yesterday.

Minister Ditoka has acknowledged the staff for their hard work and has also assured the team that they would continue to support the work conducted by the ministry going forward.

The new Attorney-General Siromi Turaga was also welcomed by his staff yesterday.