Ministries to present three-year budget plan

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is urging the various ministries to provide a three-year budget plan.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is important for long-term budget planning.

He adds they are getting inputs from all government ministries and civil servants on this.

“We have to ensure all the civil services, in particular, those who give approval and ensure they actually do work really well, they quicken their processes, and they’ll become a lot more customer-centric, customer-focused – and serve the public well.”

The Minister for Economy stressed the need for civil servants to think outside the box and develop creative strategies moving forward.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are also trying to reform some archaic processes within the civil service to boost investor and business confidence.