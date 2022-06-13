Minister’s words were inappropriate: DPP

[File Photo]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution says while it is reassuring that the Women Minister has no plans to interfere with the judicial process, it maintains she was not misquoted.

According to ODPP, Rosy Akbar’s own statement published in the Fiji Sun last Saturday refers to “lobbying for harsher penalties”.

DPP, Christopher Pryde says Akbar claims she was “lobbying” as a woman however she was not invited to make a speech as a woman but as the Minister during a consultation on Fiji’s National Action Plan with magistrates and judges.

Pryde adds if Akbar had been misquoted by the Fiji Times on June 9th in their article titled “Judiciary Reminded of Roles”, the correct procedure would have been to make a complaint and request a correction.

The Director says the Minister had not done this therefore they are entitled to rely on the article as an accurate report of what she said at the consultation.

He adds in any event, she has not denied that she was lobbying and the Fiji Times has confirmed the content was lifted directly from her speech at the consultation.

Pryde says boundaries need to be respected and the judiciary needs to be allowed to function without interference.

He adds the Minister should not be meeting and talking to state witnesses when a police investigation is ongoing.

Pryde says this has the potential to taint the evidence and potentially jeopardize any future prosecution.

Akbar in her statement on Friday highlighted that the victim’s mother had passed away and she along with Ministry officials, were attending her funeral.

Akbar adds that the Department of Social Welfare is mandated to assess the care and protection of children who have lost their parents.