News

Ministers welcomes IPCC report

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 12:20 pm
Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy (From Left), Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau. [Source: File Photo]

The Ministry of Environment welcomes certain findings in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent report.

The IPCC report highlighted that between 2010 and 2019, average annual global greenhouse gas emissions were at their highest levels in human history.

Scientists in the latest IPCC report released yesterday stated that the rate of growth has slowed since then.

Article continues after advertisement

Line Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says consistent climate actions have paid off for many climate-vulnerable countries, including Fiji.

Dr. Reddy says that this type of report should motivate stakeholders to keep investing in projects that encourage climate action.

“It’s quite positive in terms of recognizing the work that we are doing here. With the limited amount of resources, I think we’re doing enormous amount of work”

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says climate change is a challenge that the fisheries sector is continuously working to address.

“That’s a good news for fisheries because basically climate change also affects the behaviour and migratory pattern of migratory fishes in the Pacific”

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres says there’s more that still needs to be done and nations should step up to their climate change pledges in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

