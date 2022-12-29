Ministers discuss financial priorities

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka was provided an overview of the ministry’s programs including the National Sustainable Tourism Framework that seeks to set the strategic direction of the tourism industry.

Newly appointed ministers continue to be welcomed by their respective ministries.

The meeting is an opportune time for the ministers and also the senior management teams to assess the financial priorities for 2022–23.

Yesterday, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka was provided an overview of the ministry’s programs including the National Sustainable Tourism Framework that seeks to set the strategic direction of the tourism industry.

The Minister for Waterways Vatimi Rayalu and his Assistant Minister Tomasi Tunabuna also met with their staff and discussed key projects and priorities of the ministry.



The Minister, Hon. Vatimi Rayalu and the Assistant Minister, Hon. Tomasi Tunabuna met the Permanent Secretary and the Senior Staff from the Ministry.

The discussion included restating the ministry’s mission and outlining the goals should be achieved.