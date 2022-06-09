Minister’s comments inappropriate: DPP

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has called out Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar for saying she would lobby for stricter measures in every single case of domestic violence and sexual offences because it could save lives.

She was quoted in an article published in the Fiji Times on June 9th titled “Judiciary Reminded of Roles”.

Pryde says sentencing is a judicial function and is undertaken carefully by the courts upon conviction of an accused person in accordance with the Sentencing and Penalties Act 2009 and the relevant judicial tariffs for the offence.

He says the courts impose sentences that reflect the seriousness of the offending and take into account the various aggravating and mitigating factors particular to each individual case.

Pryde adds that Fiji has some of the strictest sentences for sexual offenders in the Pacific.

He says the sentence for rape in Fiji is life imprisonment and the Supreme Court in 2018 increased the tariff on child rape from 11 to 20 years of imprisonment and stated that, in particularly heinous cases, the courts will exceed that tariff.

The chief prosecutor says it is therefore inappropriate for Akbar, as a member of the executive branch of government, to attempt to interfere in the sentencing process, which is clearly a judicial function.

He says any changes to the statutory laws need to be brought before parliament and the sentencing of a convicted person needs to be done independently by the courts applying parliament’s law without interference.

The article also reported that the Minister had met the child who had witnessed the Volivoli homicide.

Pryde says as this matter is subject to a police investigation, it is inappropriate for the Minister to be contacting state witnesses in any capacity as it may potentially jeopardize any future prosecution.

He says there are procedures to deal with vulnerable witnesses such as children, and it is important that only professionally-trained people are involved in the process in order to minimise the child’s trauma and safeguard the evidence.

The DPP says there is a reason that the Constitution separates the functions of the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary adding that each has prescribed functions and the boundaries separating each branch need to be respected.

Pryde says issues such as bail or sentencing are judicial functions and the judiciary needs to be allowed to make decisions on these matters without lobbying or other pressures outside the court process.

Questions have been sent to the Minister for Education.