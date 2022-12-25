Ministerial portfolios lavish: Sayed-Khaiyum

Opposition Member of Parliament, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the ministerial portfolios by the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party coalition is lavish.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this as the entire 29 members of the coalition government hold ministerial and assistant ministerial portfolios.

“You think you are in a time period like 1980s. You have ministerial works, old style of having Ministry of Home Affairs … very inward looking as opposed to outward looking. And of course we have Ministry of Works and Local Government, Housing again that’s an old structure. We can see that they all remanence the old way of thinking is back and this is what they were saying.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the events that transpired today is a sign of the democratic process in Fiji, and the law and constitution needs to adhered to.