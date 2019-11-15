Minister with gifts must be guided by the teaching of the church: Rev Vakadewavosa

The Methodist Church in Fiji says that ministers with spiritual gifts must be guided by both the Scriptures and the teachings of the Church.

Church President Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa says it should be in accordance with the Wesleyan theology, which is upheld by the Methodist Churches.

Following a meeting with Reverend Iliesa Koroi regarding the viral video of an evangelism prayer at the Centenary Church on Sunday 16th August, Rev Dr Vakadewavosa says Rev Koroi has the gift of healing and was given a Secretary for Evangelism position two years ago.

Rev. Dr Vakadewavosa says these gifts do not only manifest in the evangelism work of Rev Iliesa Koroi but also other ministers in divisions such as the Indian Division.

The Church believes that both ministers and adherents have diverse gifts that when properly administered give peace, healing and deliverance to people which has been the mark of Methodism since its establishment more than 260 years ago.

He says the Church’s Communications Department will now provide guidance regarding the use of social media to be used in all Methodist churches around the country.