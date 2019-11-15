Minister warns against breach of code of conduct

The Ministry of Education has stressed that all employees have a duty to conduct themselves in a way that confidence and trust in the Ministry are preserved and upheld at all times.

Minister Rosy Akbar says staff, whether in their official capacities or private lives, must be mindful that the integrity, impartiality and effectiveness of the ministry should not be compromised.

Akbar has reminded all teachers that they are civil servants and must at all times uphold the values and abide by the Civil Servants Code of Conduct.

She says the Ministry will neither condone nor tolerate any breach of the Civil Servants Code of Conduct and that disciplinary measures will be instituted without hesitation.

Akbar adds that no employee should engage in any activity that brings disrepute to the nobility of the teaching profession, whether in official working hours or outside of official working hours.

Employees are to treat all members of society with respect, courtesy and in a fair and equitable manner without harassment, victimisation or discrimination in accordance with section 26(3) of the Constitution.