Minister wants answers from school heads 

The heads of boarding schools will this week inform the Minister of Education of their decision on how bullying can be resolved in schools.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the school heads have been told to include parents in their decision-making as well.

Several bullying cases in boarding schools have come to light recently raising major concerns.

Akbar says it is important to find the root causes of bullying to find a suitable solution.

The Minister says this is not the time for blame game but stresses that school heads need to report all cases to relevant authorities.

“Talk about this in schools, don’t hide it. Sometimes heads of schools will say let me not report this because it may bring a bad reputation to my school. That is not resolving the problem. There are a lot of policies to guide you and your teacher’s work. Anything criminal in nature must be reported to the authorities concerned.”

The Minister believes the schools’ heads, teachers, parents, and elders should become good role models to influence children.