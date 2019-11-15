Minister visits Supermarket to ensure ban adherence

Environment Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy inspected a supermarket and visited a few roadside markets today.

Dr Reddy says the inspection was carried out to ensure Fijians are complying with the single-use plastic bag ban.

During his visit to the Extra Supermarket, he came across some plastics that were below 50 microns.

He adds supermarkets need to strictly adhere to the ban on single-use plastic bags.

“No plastic bags which are 50 microns and below are not allowed. Any tear-off bags used in supermarkets for potatoes and unions are not allowed as they are about 25 microns. We are telling supermarkets that they need to comply immediately and let’s leave it there for the time been.”

The supermarket has been warned and the Ministry will do a follow-up inspection at a later date.

Meanwhile, a question and answer sessions were held with market vendors around the country, where details of the single-use plastic bag ban were discussed and queries were answered.