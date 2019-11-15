Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Minister visits Supermarket to ensure ban adherence

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 4, 2020 6:04 pm

Environment Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy inspected a supermarket and visited a few roadside markets today.

Dr Reddy says the inspection was carried out to ensure Fijians are complying with the single-use plastic bag ban.

Article continues after advertisement

During his visit to the Extra Supermarket, he came across some plastics that were below 50 microns.

He adds supermarkets need to strictly adhere to the ban on single-use plastic bags.

“No plastic bags which are 50 microns and below are not allowed. Any tear-off bags used in supermarkets for potatoes and unions are not allowed as they are about 25 microns. We are telling supermarkets that they need to comply immediately and let’s leave it there for the time been.”

The supermarket has been warned and the Ministry will do a follow-up inspection at a later date.

Meanwhile, a question and answer sessions were held with market vendors around the country, where details of the single-use plastic bag ban were discussed and queries were answered.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.