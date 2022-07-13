Minister visits Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre

Rosy Akbar. [Source: Supplied]

There are currently 11 juveniles at the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Centre in Suva.

These young offenders can either be under a committal warrant, while most are on remand awaiting court decisions.

While visiting the juveniles and the staff of the Centre, Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar says the Ministry is passionate about making young people in the juvenile justice system feel seen, heard, and valued.

She says the government aims to be a steady voice and presence in their lives, intentionally posing as a humble and authentic mentor.

She adds that child abuse, neglect, and abandonment have contributed to significant mental, psychological, and emotional trauma affecting children and that the situation is often worsened where children are institutionalized, whether for care and protection, uncontrollable behaviour, or for committing offences.

Akbar is therefore calling on parents to be more supportive of their children and help bring out the best in them.

The Centre gives these boys an opportunity to reflect and learn from the various programs and so they can safely and successfully be reintegrated into the community.

The Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Centre is the government’s national institution for young boys’ ages 14-18 years who find themselves in conflict with the law.