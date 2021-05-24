Minister urges youths to set goals

Fijian youth need the right information and opportunities to participate in activities that will foster and guarantee social cohesion and nation-building.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar at the closing of the Empowerment Training held at the Fiji National University, Namaka Campus in Nadi.

He urged the participants to make personal goals on where they want to be, whom they want to be with and how they will get there.

The three-day training, which saw a total of 30 participants, focused on the Seeds of Success programme and Savings and Investments.

Co-facilitators of the training included Westpac Fiji, Bank of the South Pacific, Unit Trust of Fiji and Fijian Holdings.