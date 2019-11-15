Minister urges new graduates to be job creators

Fifteen young graduates of the Fiji Enterprise Engine Programme were encouraged to always perform their best at all times.

Minister for Industry and Trade Premila Kumar while officiating at the graduation ceremony yesterday urged the graduates to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Kumar adds the government has invested so much over the years in exploring untapped talents for sustenance rather than relying on qualifications.

“But somehow, our culture is that everybody should go to school. We should all thrive to become and Doctors. We should all thrive to become Doctors and Lawyers, Engineers and architect – I’m not saying it’s a bad thing. But at the same time we need to explore our talents”.

The 15 men and women graduates were trained for about nine months under the first private-sector-led business accelerator – the Fiji Enterprise Engine Programme which was launched last year.