Minister urges Nadogo landowners utilize land

Landowners in Nadogo were encouraged to utilize their land for farming practices rather than leaving it idle.

This was highlighted by the Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy while handing over farm machinery to Kilikoso farmers.

He adds that idle land will not benefit any party and is a cost to the nation.

Doctor Reddy says Fiji cannot outsource the security of our critical food commodities to outside countries and suppliers.

He reminded farmers that there is a need to save an average of $42 million annually which is usually spent on rice import bills.

Nadogo is known to have available resources that are conducive to large-scale farming and production.

The Minister says this could increase if farmers fully utilized their resources and implemented sound farming practices