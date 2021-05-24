Minister urges Fijians to be compassionate

The Minister of Education while sending her Eid well wishes to the nation says we must have faith in something bigger than ourselves to guide us through these tough times.

Rosy Akbar says for this Eid, Fijians must think of those who may not be doing so well and to help each other.

Eid al-Adha is known as the Festival of the Sacrifice and commemorates Ibrahim’s faithfulness to Allah after being tested with the command to sacrifice his son Ismail.

Akbar adds that Eid al-Adha is about faith and compassion for those who are less fortunate.

The Minister reiterated that these values are important during this current pandemic.

Akbar in her message also called on Fijians to get vaccinated to protect their families.