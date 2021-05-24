Home

News

Minister urges Fijians to be compassionate

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2021 11:47 am
Rosy Akbar [Photo: Supplied]

The Minister of Education while sending her Eid well wishes to the nation says we must have faith in something bigger than ourselves to guide us through these tough times.

Rosy Akbar says for this Eid, Fijians must think of those who may not be doing so well and to help each other.

Eid al-Adha is known as the Festival of the Sacrifice and commemorates Ibrahim’s faithfulness to Allah after being tested with the command to sacrifice his son Ismail.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar adds that Eid al-Adha is about faith and compassion for those who are less fortunate.

The Minister reiterated that these values are important during this current pandemic.

Akbar in her message also called on Fijians to get vaccinated to protect their families.

