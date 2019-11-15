Minister urges 10,000 recipients to re-certify

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation has urged the 10,000 recipients who currently have their allowances on hold to re-certify.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says their allowance will only continue if they meet the requirements needed by the Ministry.

Vuniwaqa says it’s crucial for them to make work easier for the ministry and provide the relevant information required.

Article continues after advertisement

“They need to come in and recertify, they need to fill out the forms. There are about 10,000 people that need to come in and fill out the forms they need to fill out.”

Vuniwaqa says they are working around the clock to ensure those that have re-certified receive their allowance.

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation has over 77,000 recipients under their Social Welfare Programmes which includes Social Pension Scheme, Poverty Benefit Scheme and the Care and Protection Allowance.