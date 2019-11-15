Minister tours municipal council projects

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar yesterday visited ongoing capital projects of municipal councils in Korovou and the Western Division.

First stop was at Korovou Town where she held discussions with officials on improving the municipal market and providing better amenities in the form of upgraded washroom.

This is not just for vendors but for travelers passing through the town.

The new Rakiraki Municipal Market which is taking shape and nearing completion was also toured by the Minister where she pointed out a few improvements to fine-tune the structure that will become the first asset owned by the municipal council.

The Minister says the reason for her visits is to understand why there is a delay in some projects and see first-hand the progress of other developments.