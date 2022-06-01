Minister to visit Fiji after ‘Our Oceans’ Conference

[Source: RNZ]

Aupito William Sio, Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, will travel to Fiji this week to meet with Pacific Marine Ministers.

The trip, which starts today until June 4th, will discuss issues of shared importance to the Blue Pacific Continent.

Sio says that the discussions will include a range of issues with other large ocean states and aim to build upon and strengthen the relationships and conversations that began at this year’s

Our Ocean Conference, held in Palau in March.

He adds that the Pacific is central to the lives, cultures, and well-being of Aotearoa, New Zealand and the Pacific family.

Sio encouraged progress on issues such as the conservation of our marine environment and the sustainable use of ocean resources, which he intends to continue through dialogues during his visit.

While in Fiji, the Minister will also take the opportunity to meet with Fiji’s Minister of Health, and upon his return to Aotearoa, New Zealand, he will participate in events to celebrate Samoa Language Week | Le Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa 2022 and the 60th Anniversary of Samoa’s independence.