Minister to look into traffic delays

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate will meet with the Fiji Roads Authority and the Land Transport Authority to speed-up the rehabilitation on critical roads in the Central Division.

Usamate says he is aware that commuters have faced delays of up to three hours in the last two days.

The Minister agrees the delays are excessive and even he isn’t exempt from the situation.

Article continues after advertisement

“So it is a double whammy, either you completely stop the work and let people get to work on time or find a balance. So for me it took me two hours to get to work. So I understand the frustrations that people have, but we will discuss it with LTA and FRA on how we can speed up things.”

The Fiji Roads Authority on Sunday estimated travel delays of up to 90 minutes, but acting chief executive Kamal Prasad says this may need to be revised following backlash from commuters.

“We will get out guys to do some time travel once again.”

If weather permits, contractors work on one stretch of the road for a maximum of three days before moving to another.

Work has been delayed since December due to prolonged rainy weather.