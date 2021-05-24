Home

Minister to begin Kadavu tour

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 15, 2022 4:25 pm
The Ministry of Health is hoping to upgrade the services offered at the Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete who will be departing on a four-day trip to Kadavu this evening says the hospital needs an upgrade of services such as x-ray, laboratories, and dentistry to cater to the people on the island.

“We have had some repairs done post-Tropical Cyclone Harold we will be hoping to go and see what happened after that. There’s been a lot of work done in making sure that we have x-rays, labs and dental available in Vunisea and it would be good to go and see the work being done to make sure the hospital is fully functional.”

The Minister will tour health facilities in Kadavu, villages affected by COVID-19 and conduct awareness with villages on climate-sensitive diseases such as Leptospirosis, Typhoid and Dengue.

 

