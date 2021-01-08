Minister tells PRB to review tenants’ incomes

The Minister for Housing wants the Public Rental Board to review the income of tenants saying some big spenders are living in PRB flats.

Premila Kumar reveals that some tenants relying on government subsidies and social welfare assistance have been spending on immaterial things.

This, according to the minister, indicates that their income may be above the threshold.

Kumar says the tenant in Mead Road Nabua where the stabbing took place is a beneficiary of government subsidies paying only $10 rent a week for 26 years.

“The tenants are saying we are extremely poor, we can’t afford the rent but on the other hand they are big spenders they spend on immaterial things but they are not being responsible and this is what has happened if you are paying less than $1 a day as your rent than how come you are spending so much money in alcohol and grog and cigarettes.”

PRB Acting General Manager Patrick Veu says they are doing what they can to address the issue, even to the extent of taking legal action to remove a few families from the Mead Road flats.

“There were other two or three their cases are pending with the court, we have asked our solicitors to take eviction orders for their removal, complete removal.”

PRB flats are not permanent residence for any tenant and are only meant to help people save up and move out to better homes.