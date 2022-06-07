Minister slams SODELPA plans to reduce FRA budget

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s plan to cut the Fiji Roads Authority’s budget by $200 million if it forms government will affect infrastructure development.

Usamate was responding to the statement by SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka who plans to cut FRA’s budget allocation and use it to fund free tertiary education as an election promise.

The Minister is also astounded by Gavoka’s claim that a SODELPA government will ensure there are no potholes on our roads.

Article continues after advertisement

“I just like everybody for whom we plan to fix up their roads or for people that don’t have roads that we intend to make roads for them in the near future to take note of that because obviously if we go down that route it means those roads will never be built. You can make lunatic comments when you are not in government and spent the past few years just criticizing.”

Usamate says the FijiFirst government’s aim is to leave no one behind and while education is important, so is infrastructure development.