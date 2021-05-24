Minister sets record straight, more youths assisted

Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Bala has set the record straight about the Youth Farm Initiatives Programme.

Speaking at Nabalebale yesterday, Bala refuted claims made in Parliament last week by the Opposition that the grant is only been given out to one particular district.

Bala says this is a total lie.

He says the programme has been implemented for almost two years now and a total of 55 youth clubs in the Northern Division have so far been assisted.

“Time to time, you all will hear this type of non-sense because elections is coming. So, I am here this afternoon to tell you, please don’t be misled. We had started this programme almost two years ago. So, you need to understand and you need to see for yourself the type of leaders around you.“

He stressed, government assistance is not given on the basis of district, province, or race but on a need basis throughout the country.

The Minister was speaking at the handing over of farming implements to five youth groups in the district of Wailevu in Cakaudrove to kick start their farming projects.

“I’m told that 149 youths with benefit from the assistance that we will provide this afternoon. In other words, it’s going to create employment for our 149 youths. And let me assure you, all members representing their respective clubs, this assistance, this is not the end of it.”

Nasaulevu Youth Club Vice-President Gaberiele Lewanavnua says the farming implements will help the youths of Nabaci Village in implementing their five year development plan.

Their development plan includes extensive engagement in dalo, yaqona and vegetable farming to enable them to build a dwelling home each at the end of the five years.

The Nasaulevu Youth Club was only recently registered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and has 52 members from Nabaci Village.