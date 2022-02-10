Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|
Full Coverage

News

Minister rubbishes claims of vaccine removal

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 12:58 pm
Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed to FBC News that he has been made aware of people claiming to be able to drain vaccines out.

Serious concerns are being raised over reports of people charging money to supposedly remove vaccines from those who have been administered COVID-19 jabs.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed to FBC News that he has been made aware of people claiming to be able to drain vaccines out.

He has made it clear that once a person has been administered a vaccine a chemical reaction helps build the body’s immune system and any attempts to remove this can be fatal.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians have also taken to social media voicing concerns about family members being charged up to $45 to have the vaccine drained from their body.

Dr Waqainabete says these people need to be reported to the authorities.

“Technically it is wrong, and ethically it is wrong. Because a doctor should not offer a treatment that is not scientifically proven. If you know somebody who is going to a particular doctor and paying $25 please let us know and we will put that person through the Fiji Medical Council and it also means a criminal investigation.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says he also does not understand how people can claim to be able to drain vaccines from the body.

Dr Fong says people need to understand that following the administration of the vaccine the immune response is created and it stays.

The Ministry is investigating in order to establish who is behind this, and how they are purportedly claiming to be able to remove the vaccines.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.