Minister rubbishes claims of vaccine removal

Serious concerns are being raised over reports of people charging money to supposedly remove vaccines from those who have been administered COVID-19 jabs.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed to FBC News that he has been made aware of people claiming to be able to drain vaccines out.

He has made it clear that once a person has been administered a vaccine a chemical reaction helps build the body’s immune system and any attempts to remove this can be fatal.

Fijians have also taken to social media voicing concerns about family members being charged up to $45 to have the vaccine drained from their body.

Dr Waqainabete says these people need to be reported to the authorities.

“Technically it is wrong, and ethically it is wrong. Because a doctor should not offer a treatment that is not scientifically proven. If you know somebody who is going to a particular doctor and paying $25 please let us know and we will put that person through the Fiji Medical Council and it also means a criminal investigation.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says he also does not understand how people can claim to be able to drain vaccines from the body.

Dr Fong says people need to understand that following the administration of the vaccine the immune response is created and it stays.

The Ministry is investigating in order to establish who is behind this, and how they are purportedly claiming to be able to remove the vaccines.