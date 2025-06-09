News

Minister rejects calls to name coup perpetrators

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 31, 2026 7:30 am

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran. [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, has opposed calls to name Fiji’s coup perpetrators, arguing that focusing on blame may reopen old wounds instead of helping the nation heal.

Responding to political leaders and groups, Kiran urged the public to reflect on Fiji’s complex history, noting that the lines between victims and perpetrators are often blurred.

She adds that while some are demanding that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission name those responsible, doing so contradicts the Commission’s primary goal of national healing.

The Minister has also rejected the continued framing of coups as ethnic conflicts, calling it an inaccurate and damaging narrative.

“NGO Coalition on Human Rights has been saying that there’s no clear distinction between the perpetrators and the victims, and I want us to go back a little bit. We’ve had 1987, and then we had 2000–2006. So what has happened? If you look at the Leader of the Opposition, he’s been asking that the TRC should look for perpetrators and those who were behind it. Now, let’s look at the objectives of this Commission. It is to bring the pain out and create a space for healing.”

Kiran says that with the appointment of the new TRC Chair, the healing process will be strengthened.

TRC Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu says the hearing process will continue until October, after which the Commission will prepare its final report to be submitted to the President in January 2027.

“We require people to come before us. We want to build trust because we want to encourage social cohesion, healing, and reconciliation, so people can appear before us without any fear and feel that their stories will be heard. Some of them have been carrying this hurt for the last 40 years or so.”

He adds that the Commission’s overall objective is to build trust, promote social cohesion, and support healing and reconciliation.

 

