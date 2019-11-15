Home

Minister Reddy urges Fijians to protect wildlife

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 5, 2020 5:53 am

Minister for Agriculture and Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy has called on Fijians to take a stand and protect its natural environment including its wildlife from unsustainable trade.

Launching the World Wildlife day in Sigatoka Dr Reddy highlighted that wildlife populations are in widespread decline internationally including Fiji.

Dr. Reddy adds that the decline has been so phenomenal that it is shockingly estimated that the biomass of humans is now an order of magnitude higher than that of all wild mammals combined.

He says it is vital that Fiji takes a stand and protect this natural environment and resources including our wildlife from unsustainable trade and protect their habitat from degradation including the impacts of climate change.

The theme for the United Nations World Wildlife Day this year is “Sustaining all life on Earth”.

