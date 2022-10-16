Minister recommission capital projects

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate

Three capital projects were recommissioned by the Minister for Infrastructure during the recent Annual Corrections Day celebrations.

These projects include the refurbished Mess Hall with a kitchen, associated office spaces, and the newly constructed main gate in Naboro.

The Minister says that the government is committed to improving infrastructure and service delivery in all corrections facilities around the country.

“We have invested over $324,000 and I’m certain that the renovations will provide a much-improved working environment for personnel and a more convenient dining experience for offices.”

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean adds that while the renovation is greatly welcomed, officers are also committed to executing their duties diligently.

“We are bound by law and we continue to deliver our responsibilities and duties at a professional level.”

As part of the refurbishment, the new kitchen will greatly improve the efficiency of kitchen hands and chefs in providing healthy meals and allows for better coordination of ration delivery following the upgrade.