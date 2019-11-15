Minister receives housing investigation report

Home

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 15, 2020 8:53 am
Minister for Housing Premila Kumar yesterday received the Housing Authority Special Investigation Report from the Office of the Auditor-General and the Public Inquiry Committee.

Kumar acknowledged the Committee and the Office of the Auditor-General for working tirelessly in getting the reports finalized.

The Minister also thanked those who attended and participated in the nationwide consultations and shared information and complaints with the Committee.

She says the Ministry will now go through the contents of the reports and inform the public on the findings and recommendations.

 

