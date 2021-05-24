Minister questions EU’s commitment

The Minister for Trade has questioned the European Union’s commitment in honoring its Economic Partnership Agreement with the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries during a virtual meeting.

Faiyaz Koya says there are currently four Pacific ACP Countries that are parties to the EU-Pacific Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

Koya says the ACP states were negotiating a comprehensive EPA with the EU, which was suspended in 2016 by the EU for three years.

The Minister adds that in response, the EU conveyed that it is committed to build on and support the implementation of the existing IEPA.

“Like with other regional EPAs, the Paific IEPA also contains contentious and unresolved issues that was supposed to be addressed through the comprehensive EPA.”

Koya informed the ACP Trade Ministers that the IEPA has not provided additional market access opportunities for Fiji, nor has it significantly increased Fiji’s exports to the EU.

The Minister also highlighted the need for small island developing states’ need to be considered in the World Trade Organization reform.