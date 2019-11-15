Minister promises assistance for farmers

Livestock farmers across Fiji can expect assistance when and where necessary.

Minster for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy speaking in Bua assured farmers that this is a prioritized area as they work strategically to decrease the Fiji’s import bill.

Dr Reddy says they are putting together a comprehensive list of all livestock farmers in the country who would have access to the Commercial Agriculture Programme to further develop their farms and increase their livestock numbers.

As part of the program, the Agriculture Ministry has assisted 25 livestock farmers in the North with fencing materials including posts, wire and nails to better secure their paddocks.