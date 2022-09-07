Minister meets World Bank reps

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The officials from the Ministry of Education met World Bank representatives, to discuss the upcoming projects that is expected to roll out in Fiji in four phases.

Minister, Premila Kumar says it is an opportune time to collaborate with partners because the Ministry is in the process of the developing a 10 year Education Sector Plan funded by the Global Partnership for Education.

She says such collaborations will allow the Ministry to clearly map out how the support of different partners is going to complement educational dreams of the nation.

Kumar adds while countries are going to converge for the Transforming Education Summit in New York in a few weeks, it is expected to kindle the countries thinking on how to maneuver their way towards transforming education through effective collaboration with partners and relevant stakeholders.

The project that the Ministry is working with the World Bank is on Pacific Secondary Schools in four countries including Fiji.

The four-phase programme aims at identifying and piloting interventions that can improve educational outcomes of secondary-aged youth in the Pacific.

While this was the first meeting, the Ministry is expected to have more discussions with the World Bank on certain planned projects.

Kumar says she is expecting the first phase of the project to unveil data that will provide clear directions for Teacher Training Institutions and appropriate training for teachers.

Later this week, the World Bank representatives are also expected to visit few schools to have an insight on they are currently operating and what could be some of the potential areas of enhancement.