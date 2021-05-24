Home

MINI BUDGET
Minister launches Basic Business training

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 12, 2022 5:54 am

The Minister for Trade, Tourism and Transport launched the Basic Business Training, organized by the Rainbow Pride Foundation last night.

While launching the program, Faiyaz Koya reassures members of the LGBTQI+ communities that the government has been actively encouraging Fijians to engage in business.

He adds that the Rainbow Pride Foundation’s Economic Empowerment Programme will empower communities to overcome challenges and lessen any perceived stigma.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are so many opportunities for you in the business world, either venturing as a sole trader business or you can come together and share your resources in forming a collaborative effort like a co-operative business.”

Koya adds the training aims to enhance participants’ talents to enable them to venture into business activities.

The training programs largely look at participants who can start, improve and grow their business with a focus on basic bookkeeping, budgeting, costing and pricing, and post-disaster business recovery amongst other factors.

