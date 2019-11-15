Minister Koya meets MSME recipients

Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya met a few micro small and medium enterprise concessional loan recipients in Nadi yesterday.

So far, up to $15 million worth of loans have been disbursed with on-going assessments.

Koya had earlier stated that MSME loans will go towards aspiring entrepreneurs – including those who may have been laid off, but have particular skills to start their own business.

Article continues after advertisement

The concessional loans will also give the recipients working capital needs that will assist them with their business.