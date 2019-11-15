Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Minister Koya meets MSME recipients

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 6, 2020 12:54 pm
Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya met a few micro small and medium enterprise concessional loan recipients in Nadi yesterday.

Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya met a few micro small and medium enterprise concessional loan recipients in Nadi yesterday.

So far, up to $15 million worth of loans have been disbursed with on-going assessments.

Koya had earlier stated that MSME loans will go towards aspiring entrepreneurs – including those who may have been laid off, but have particular skills to start their own business.

Article continues after advertisement

The concessional loans will also give the recipients working capital needs that will assist them with their business.

Minister Koya Meets MSME RecipientsThe Hon. Minister for Commerce Trade Tourism and Transport Hon. Faiyaz Koya met…

Posted by Fijian Government on Monday, October 5, 2020

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.