Minister hands over irrigation kits

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji / Facebook]

The Government is committed to improving productivity at the farm level and extending the production of seasonal crops.

This was relayed by Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy was speaking to nine farmers from Ra, Ba and Tavua who were recipients of irrigation kits from the Ministry of Waterways and Environment yesterday.

He stated that the irrigation kits were being handed over to the farmers as part of an intergovernmental approach between his line ministries to provide the necessary support and leverage to farmers to boost their productivity levels.

The Minister says the primary objective of this irrigation set is to raise your farm productivity and also allow you to extend your production in seasons or periods where there is less rainfall.

He adds they will be able to increase farm income and productivity.