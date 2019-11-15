Minister for Women stresses that negotiating skills are critical

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa has stressed to participants of the Multilateral Negotiation Workshop of the Department of Women that negotiating skills are critical.

While speaking at the workshop, Vuniwaqa told participants to learn as much as they can from workshop facilitator Bindu Armstrong who with the support of the New Zealand High Commission will be training the group of Senior Officers from the Department.

She says the workshop is intended to equip officers with knowledge and techniques for multilateral negotiation, protocols and negotiation etiquette, agreed language and research, consensus, coalition building and drafting outcomes documents.

Multilateral Negotiation Workshop of the Department of Women

Vuniwaqa adds that being able to effectively get the voices of our women heard at all levels is very important for us as the National Women’s Machinery.