Minister for Women grateful for budget allocation

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa has expressed her gratitude to the government.

The Ministry received $159m compared to $127.7m in the 2019/2020 Budget an increase in their allocation for the 2020/2021 National Budget..

Vuniwaqa says the budget was fitting for the Ministry in a time where the pandemic has impacted the most vulnerable members of society.

“Increasing my budget is a no brainer the budget for the ministry because it shows that government is acutely aware of the vulnerability that exists and also recognizing that during the pandemic like COVID that inequalities get exacerbated.”

The Ministry has social welfare programs, which include the Poverty Benefit Scheme, the Child Protection Allowance, the Food Voucher Program, the Social Pension Scheme and the Bus Fare Subsidy.

Vuniwaqa says the ministry will now ensure that there is transparency and the funds are used for the benefit of the people.

“So I’m really grateful for the increase in budget, the onus I guess is on us, the ministry and the staff of the ministry to ensure that every cent counts, that the beneficiaries benefit out of this.”

The Ministry’s work provides a social safety net that uplifts groups that are disadvantaged on the basis of gender, age, disability and economic standing.