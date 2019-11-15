Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|
Full Coverage

News

Minister for Women grateful for budget allocation

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 21, 2020 6:35 am
The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa has expressed her gratitude to the government for the increase in their allocation for the 2020/2021 National Budget. [File Photo]

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa has expressed her gratitude to the government.

The Ministry received $159m compared to $127.7m in the 2019/2020 Budget an increase in their allocation for the 2020/2021 National Budget..

Vuniwaqa says the budget was fitting for the Ministry in a time where the pandemic has impacted the most vulnerable members of society.

Article continues after advertisement

“Increasing my budget is a no brainer the budget for the ministry because it shows that government is acutely aware of the vulnerability that exists and also recognizing that during the pandemic like COVID that inequalities get exacerbated.”

The Ministry has social welfare programs, which include the Poverty Benefit Scheme, the Child Protection Allowance, the Food Voucher Program, the Social Pension Scheme and the Bus Fare Subsidy.

Vuniwaqa says the ministry will now ensure that there is transparency and the funds are used for the benefit of the people.

“So I’m really grateful for the increase in budget, the onus I guess is on us, the ministry and the staff of the ministry to ensure that every cent counts, that the beneficiaries benefit out of this.”

The Ministry’s work provides a social safety net that uplifts groups that are disadvantaged on the basis of gender, age, disability and economic standing.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.