Minister for Local Government announces major reforms

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar today announced major reforms to ease the business licensing process.

Kumar says the reforms will bring uniformity across the 13 municipal councils.

She adds the 13 councils will be using the same form and they will deliver the issuance of business license in the same manner.

Kumar says now people will have to meet only two requirements instead of the eight that were in place.

“When you look at all these requirements is not making sense. So what are simply saying is that that there are only two requirements. Two things you need to do to obtain a business license. What are these two things is one you need to get your business registration certificate and the other one is the TIN that’s it only two requirements.

She adds through this reform they are making businesses more accountable, responsible and ensure compliance is met.

She adds under the new reform they will offer discounts and exemptions of business license fees.

“Any start-up who employs at least 3 workers then the start-ups will be given an exemption. They still require a business license but they don’t pay business licensing fees. Micro-business who will visits councils for their business renewals will only pay 50 percent of the business licensing fee.”

Kumar has also announced that people can now own home-based business by meeting certain conditions.

She says the conditions are imposed to keep the peace and harmony that must exist in the neighborhood.

The reforms will be effective as of January 1st, 2020.