Minister for Forests calls on more collaboration

Fijians have planted 2.6millon tress in a span of 22 months.

This is part of the 30 Million Trees In 15 Years initiative.

Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu has called for collaboration from all stakeholders in order to ensure the sustainability of our forests.

Officiating at the opening of the SPC’s Ridge to Reef (R2R) Project Technical Working Group meeting in Nadi, Naiqamu stated that working in collaboration with Government is pivotal in ensuring Fiji’s forests are sustainable in years to come.

Naiqamu says he is aware of the core function of TWG which is to provide a platform to ensure that service delivery is driven by an agreed work plan and also ensures the inclusion and coordination of all key partners.

Under the stewardship of the Technical Working Group, the R2R Project at the end of October had planted over 100,000 seedlings covering an area of 385 hectares.

The Group was formed in February 2020 to support the coordination, implementation and monitoring of activities of the R2R Projects that was assigned to SPC’s Land Resources Division.

The total seedlings planted included over 40,000 fruit trees, 50,000 of native inland coastal species, and 17,000 of exotic species.