Minister for Disaster visits flood-affected areas in the West

The Minister for Disaster yesterday visited a few areas that were affected by flooding in the Western Division.

Inia Seruiratu visited the Balevuto Irish Crossing in Nalotawa Ba.

Along the way, Seruiratu stopped over at some farming families who were affected by the floodwaters.

The Minister also visited the RFMF and NFA teams assisting in the clean-up of Ba Town.

Seruiratu thanked the personnel for stepping in to help out.

He was also updated by the Ba Town Council Chief Executive.

Prior to his visit, Seruiratu was briefed by Commissioner Western in Sigatoka.

He returned to Suva last night.