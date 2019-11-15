Home

Minister explains Queen Elizabeth drive expansion

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 25, 2020 6:45 am
Road expansion at the Queen Elizabeth Drive has been slow due to other roads in Suva needing urgent repairs.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says work on the road expansion at the Queen Elizabeth Drive has been slow.

This is due to other roads in Suva needing urgent repairs.

Usamate says the contractors will soon work on straightening the road and move the only bridge along the Queen Elizabeth Drive a bit further into the sea side.

“Edinburgh drive is a very important one. It’s at the frontage of Suva, so that work is commencing and I can’t give you the specific details but definitely the work has started and I hope it will soon come to completion.”

He says works on other roads in the greater Suva area are contributing to the slow progress in the expansion work of Queen Elizabeth Drive.

The Minister says the Fiji Roads Authority is also looking at other roads in the main Suva district that needs immediate repair.

