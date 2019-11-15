Minister encourages youths to give back to community

Youths from Navuniivi Village in Ra can now organize recreational activities after receiving a grant from the government.

The grant will assist the Navitilevu Youth Club in land cultivation and other youth-related activities.

Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar commended the villagers for their beachfront restoration program.

Kumar urged youths around the country to step out of their comfort zone and make use of assistance provided by the Government

“Due to the impacts of COVID-19 my ministry is looking to support more youth farms to promote food security and income-generating source from the farm to the market and this morning I would like to congratulate the Navitilevu Youth club and keep the momentum going”.

He also congratulated Adriu Naisiroki for expanding his business with his newly-formed K9E brothers.

Naisiroki owns a juice stand at the Ba market and is also the team leader for K9E Brothers – a group of Fijian youths offering services for free in exchange for groceries.