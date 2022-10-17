Minister emphasizes on women participation

[Source: Supplied]

Women’s participation in the formal economy remains significantly lower than men says Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says Fijian women make up only 34 percent of the labour force in Fiji’s economy.

She was speaking at the International Rural Women’s Day Celebration and Pinktober Awareness in Naitasiri.

[Source: Supplied]

Akbar says creating a sustainable and inclusive Fiji is the grand vision of their 2030 Agenda, and at the heart of this vision is gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

She adds women and girls play an essential role in food systems as well as in securing household and community nutrition.



[Source: Supplied]

Akbar says yet, discriminatory gender norms and practices and their disproportionate share of unpaid care and domestic work, results in unequal access to food and heightened experience of hunger, malnutrition, undernutrition, and food insecurity.

According to Akbar, women and girls face greater vulnerability and exposure to disasters, yet they remain largely ignored and their capacities unleveraged in conventional resilience-building processes.



[Source: Supplied]

The Minister says it is critical that at the community level women are involved in all platforms of decision-making, to ensure that their needs, issues and concerns are considered.

Akbar says this International Day of Rural Women is a key moment to galvanize action by all stakeholders to support rural women and girls to not only rebuild their lives after COVID19 and disasters but increase their resilience to be better prepared to face future crises.