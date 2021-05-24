Minister emphasizes on disaster preparedness

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu has reminded the Preparedness Committee to have an all-hazards crisis management approach as we approach the Cyclone season.

The Committee held its first meeting last week to discuss the preparedness status of all emergency operation centres.

Seruiratu says all respective ministries and offices should be prepared and ready for the looming cyclone season.

He adds everyone is used to crisis as a result of disasters, but the pandemic has brought a lot of lessons.

Seruiratu says rather than just focusing on the crisis we are too familiar with, it is critical because of the unpredictability of the future and the trends that are happening.

He will hold discussions with the Minister for Health post-pandemic to prepare for the upcoming cyclone season.

The Minister says climate change is a big challenge and this will bring with it other forms of crisis, and Fiji needs to prepare better.

Seruiratu reminded the Committee that in order to minimise the damage and losses, there is a need to focus on prevention and preparedness.