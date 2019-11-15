Minister commissions newly constructed e-garburator project

A newly constructed e-garburator project was commissioned at Lauwaki village in Lautoka.

It aims to address proper waste management for households.

The eco-based dumpsites, that will efficiently convert community waste into valuable composted manure, is a part of a Flagship e-garburator 50 Program recently launched by the Ministry of Environment.

Speaking during the launch of the program, Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy highlighted the significance of proper waste disposal and management among the communities.

Dr Reddy alluded towards the improper disposal of waste which is a threat to communities and generates several hazards relating to environment and health.

He says they are concerned about the waste that is generated in the households, which are improperly disposed and has numerous implications on the health and wellbeing of the community.

The project will not only help villagers in proper waste management but it will also boost agricultural activities.

The Minister says about 80% of the waste generated in the households can be converted into usable product which is manure.

More than 20 villagers were trained by the Ministry on the compositing guidelines which will help them guide villagers of the various process of compositing.