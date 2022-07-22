Minister commends ROG Ambassadors

24 selected students from Jai Narayan College as recycling activists and influencers.

Twenty-four Recyclers on the Go (ROG) Ambassadors of Jai Narayan College have been commended for taking up the initiative to advocate on waste management in their school and communities.

As part of Global Recycling Day today, Minister for Education Premila Kumar says it takes a lot of courage for these students to act as beacons to the general public on the importance of waste management.

“Often it’s not easy. There will be a lot of criticism. There will be situations on the ground where you can get angry or upset but you need to tell yourself that I just need to complete the reason why I have taken up the leadership role.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the ROG program complements the Ministry of Education’s Civic and Moral Education program, which is expected to be established soon for students in Years 1 to 10, which is aimed at developing students to become social and environmental warriors.

Under the ROG program, 24 selected students from Jai Narayan College were trained as recycling activists and influencers.