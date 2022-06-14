Minister commends FNU’s Strategic Plan

[File Photo]

Education Minister, Premila Kumar has reminded the Fiji National University Council that the implementation of their Strategic Plan will be crucial.

She made the comments while congratulating the FNU on its Plan saying it is fit for purpose.

Kumar says an institute can have the best document but if it is not implemented well, the various targets and plans are not achieved.

“When you go through that Strategic Plan you go ‘wow’. That means all the thinking that was required, the data, the information to come up with this plan was put in place. And that’s why you’ve come up with the beautiful document.”

Kumar requested the FNU Council Chair Tessa Price to brief her on a six-monthly basis on the progress made by the University in terms of implementing the Strategic Plan.